Oconee County agencies take part in active shooter drill - FOX Carolina 21

Oconee County agencies take part in active shooter drill

Posted: Updated:
Oconee County agencies take part in active shooter drill (Source: OCSO) Oconee County agencies take part in active shooter drill (Source: OCSO)
Oconee County agencies take part in active shooter drill (Source: OCSO) Oconee County agencies take part in active shooter drill (Source: OCSO)
Oconee County agencies take part in active shooter drill (Source: OCSO) Oconee County agencies take part in active shooter drill (Source: OCSO)
Oconee County agencies take part in active shooter drill (Source: OCSO) Oconee County agencies take part in active shooter drill (Source: OCSO)
WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Public Safety officials in Oconee County are working to keep their community safe.

On Wednesday, several agencies participated in an active shooter drill at the County Administrative Offices on Pine Street.

The drill, made possible by a grant from DHEC's Health Care Coalition, lasted from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. More than 140 personnel participated.

During the drill, agency participants from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office and Walhalla Police Department entered the building and eliminated the "active shooter threat." After the building was clear, officers and Emergency Medical Personnel helped those who suffered injuries.

“The opportunity to exercise the team of public safety professionals to this magnitude helps all agencies to develop interoperability and communication skills," said Scott Krein, Emergency Manager for Oconee County. "The lessons learned in this drill will help us all protect and rescue the public in time of disaster.”

The following agencies took part in the active shooter drill:

  • Oconee County Sheriff’s Office
  • Oconee County Emergency Services
  • Walhalla Police Department
  • Walhalla Fire Department
  • GHS Oconee Memorial Hospital
  • AnMed Hospital
  • Medtrans, Lifeflight
  • School District of Oconee County
  • Oconee County Government
  • Oconee County CERT Team
  • South Carolina Emergency Management Division

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.