Oconee County agencies take part in active shooter drill

Public Safety officials in Oconee County are working to keep their community safe.

On Wednesday, several agencies participated in an active shooter drill at the County Administrative Offices on Pine Street.

The drill, made possible by a grant from DHEC's Health Care Coalition, lasted from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. More than 140 personnel participated.

During the drill, agency participants from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office and Walhalla Police Department entered the building and eliminated the "active shooter threat." After the building was clear, officers and Emergency Medical Personnel helped those who suffered injuries.

“The opportunity to exercise the team of public safety professionals to this magnitude helps all agencies to develop interoperability and communication skills," said Scott Krein, Emergency Manager for Oconee County. "The lessons learned in this drill will help us all protect and rescue the public in time of disaster.”

The following agencies took part in the active shooter drill:

Oconee County Sheriff’s Office

Oconee County Emergency Services

Walhalla Police Department

Walhalla Fire Department

GHS Oconee Memorial Hospital

AnMed Hospital

Medtrans, Lifeflight

School District of Oconee County

Oconee County Government

Oconee County CERT Team

South Carolina Emergency Management Division

