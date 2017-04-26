City of Greenville announces construction, event closures - FOX Carolina 21

City of Greenville announces construction, event closures

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Multiple streets will be closed in downtown Greenville on Friday and Saturday.

Friday, April 28

  • Spartanburg Street will be closed from Ashmore Street to Mt. Zion Avenue through July 28 to allow crews to install a new sewer main
  • Croft Street will be closed from Townes Street to Wilton Street from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. for Stone Academy Arts Alive

Saturday, April 29

  • The following streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for Mutt Strutt
    • South Main Street, from Falls Park Drive to Broad Street
    • Broad Street, from South Main Street to McDaniel Avenue          
    • McDaniel Avenue, from Broad Street to Ridgeland Drive
    • Ridgeland Drive, from McDaniel Avenue to Cleveland Street
    • Cleveland Street, from Ridgeland Drive to Falls Street
    • Falls Street, from East Camperdown Way to Broad Street
  • The downtown trolley will follow the following route deviation between 10 and 11 a.m.
    • Traveling south on Main Street, turn right on W. McBee Avenue
    • Turn left on River Street
    • Continue on River Street across S. Main Street onto Augusta Street and resume normal route
    • This deviation will bypass all trolley stops between McBee Avenue and Augusta Street.

