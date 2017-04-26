GBI releases sketch of suspect after deputy shot near Commerce Tanger Outlets

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released a sketch of the suspect who remains on the run after a deputy was shot on Wednesday.

According to officials, the Banks County deputy was hit in the chest area but is uninjured since the bullet did not penetrate his bulletproof vest. The incident occurred near the Tanger Outlets.

Officials with the Banks County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to reports of an armed robbery in progress at the Atlanta Dragway around 4:12 p.m. While deputies were en route to the scene, they said the suspect attempted to kidnap the victim, but instead fled the scene after stealing the victim's vehicle, per deputies.

Deputies said they located the stolen vehicle in the area of Tanger Outlet Center. There a traffic stop was initiated, and deputies said the suspect then attempted to flee the scene.

Banks County deputies said the suspect then got out of the vehicle and fired at deputies, striking one deputy who was transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies are still searching for the suspect, who is described as in his 40's with short hair, approximately 6 feet tall, 170 lbs and wearing dark clothing. A search is underway at this time in the area of Steve Reynolds Boulevard.

The GBI posted a sketch of the suspect on social media Thursday morning. Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-8477.

The suspect is currently at large, according to GBI officials.

