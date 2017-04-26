Legendary Upstate baseball coach honored at pre-playoff ceremony

An Upstate baseball coaching legend was honored on Wednesday.

Before the first pitch at the Chesnee High School vs. Keenan High School playoff game, legendary Chesnee baseball coach Dean Jones was honored with a ceremony.

During the ceremony, Jones's jersey was retired.

Jones, who coached baseball at Chesnee High School from 1965-2010, was named South Carolina's coach of the year in 2010. During his time at Chesnee, Jones won more than 500 games and 4 state titles, and in 2016, he was inducted into the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

