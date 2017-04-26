Deputies: Missing elderly man located safely in Fairfield Co. thanks to public

Newberry County deputies have located a missing elderly man thanks to the help of the public.

Deputies say 78-year-old Richard Phillips was last seen Wednesday morning around 8:30 a.m. at 8987 Broad River Road in the Pomaria area of Newberry County. Phillips was discovered missing around 4:30 p.m.

Deputies and first responders were on scene conduction door-to-door and area searches for Phillips. A SLED helicopter was also involved in the search.

Deputies said around 8:05 p.m. that Phillips had been safely located in Fairfield County. They said that for the second time, "the use of a mass notification system has assisted in locating a missing person."

Once the first alert went out from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office about a man missing from the Pomaria section of Newberry County, they started receiving telephone calls from people who had seen the missing man earlier in the day. Those tips would ultimately lead them to a location in Fairfield County where the man was located safe and sound. - Newberry County Sheriff's Office

