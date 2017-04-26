Portland police: Upstate couple sold drugs on the Dark Net under the name "Peter the Great"

The US Attorney's Office said a man and woman were charged following Homeland Security ICE and DEA raid near downtown Greenville.

A large crime scene unfolded on the evening of April 26 at 823 South Church Street in Greenville. Several agents and Greenville County deputies were seen searching the parking garage and an apartment unit at the address.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox told FOX that the scene was a result of an international drug investigation. Cox said federal investigators and a Homeland Security Investigation unit, the criminal division of ICE, were on the case.

On Thursday, US Attorney Beth Drake announced that Theodore Vitaliy Khleborod, 28, and Ana Milena Barrero, 24, were charged with possession with the intent to distribute and distribution of a Schedule I controlled substance, conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and using the U.S. Mail to facilitate a drug trafficking crime. According to agents, the pair were in a relationship.

Wofford College confirmed Khleborod was a former student who attended the college between fall 2011 and spring 2012 but later withdrew.

Drake said the suspects were distributing U-47700, which is described by the DEA as a a synthetic opioid painkiller that is typically seized on the street in the form of pills and powder. The drug is also known as "Pink" on the streets. According to the DEA, in 2015-16 there were 46 fatalities linked to Pink, including 10 in North Carolina.

Both Khleborod and Barrero appeared in federal court for an initial hearing on Thursday morning.

During the hearing, federal prosecutors said the investigation that eventually led to Greenville began in Portland, Oregon in February.

An 18-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment and prosecutors said investigators found a package containing U-47700 at the scene. The package had a Greenville, SC address listed as the return address.

The address on the package was bogus, but prosecutors said investigators eventually found a trail of online communication which connected the victim with Khleborod.

Prosecutors said federal agents surveilled the suspects for several days before the raid. During the raid at the apartment building, deputies said they found 9 kilograms of a substance believed to be U-47700 and 85 packages that investigators believed Khleborod was selling.

Prosecutors said Barrero was busted as she was heading to her car to leave the apartment complex. She was found to be in possession of 20-30 more packages of the substance believed to be U-47700. Agents said fake return addresses were placed on the packages.

Testing is being performed to ensure the substance is U-47700, prosecutors said. If the substance is connected to the death in Oregon, prosecutors said the suspects may be charged in that victim's death.

Barrero and Khleborod appeared in court on Monday where both were denied bond.

At the hearing special agents testified that a pregnancy test was found near the drugs at the deceased 18-year-old's apartment in Oregon. According to the agents, Barrerro was seen purchasing pregnancy tests, lens cleaners and other materials from a dollar store which were used to hide the drugs sent in the mail.

Portland police said evidence in teen's death investigation tracked to illegal drug sales on the Dark Net

Portland police said on May 3 that they responded to the scene of an apparent fatal drug overdose on February 16. Police said that when 18-year-old Aisha Zughbieh-Collins was found dead in her Southeast Portland home, investigators located evidence indicating that she had overdosed on U-47700, or "Pink."

A further investigation of the scene and Zughbieh-Collins's computer devices revealed that she had purchased the Pink drug through a Dark Net site supplying illegal narcotics through the US Mail. A vendor on the Dark Net, whose sites police say offer a wide variety of illegal drugs for sale anonymously from sources within the United States and internationally, used the screen name "Peter the Great" and was determined to have been the source of the Pink used by Zughbieh-Collins.

Portland police said a joint investigation by DVD, HSI and the USPIS determined that Theodore Khlegorod and Ana Milena Barrero were behind the "Peter the Great" username and Dark Net illegal drug sales. Portland police said the investigation also revealed that "Peter the Great" drug sales were provisionally linked to overdose deaths in several other states.

Portland police said DVD, HSI and USPIS with the help of the local HSI and USPIS offices continued their investigation in Greenville, South Carolina where search warrants at the residence of Khleborod and Barrero revealed dozens of parcels containing suspected drug shipments being mailed by Barrero on April 24 and 25.

Police said investigators also intercepted additional parcels containing suspected drug shipments to be mailed by Barrero, on April 26.

During a search of Khleborod and Barrero's Greenville residence, Portland police say investigators located a large quantity of drug evidence and extensive evidence linking the pair to Dark Net drug sales.

"As a prolific source of illegal narcotics the pair had shipped packages of drugs to thousands of locations across the United States," said Portland Police.

Greenville County Sheriff's Office Hazmat Team and the local HIDTA task force assisted with the investigation.

The Portland Police Bureau released the following statement on the ongoing investigation:

This case represents an excellent example of the close cooperation and coordination that exists between local, state and federal law enforcement in the Portland area that has allowed the Portland Police Bureau to resolve a local fatal overdose case with an arrest, and potentially provide accountability for other overdose cases in several other states. The case has also put an end to the activities of a prolific drug trafficker who has been selling the most lethal drugs across the United States, and demonstrated that buyers and sellers who use the Dark Net to conduct business are not anonymous and well within the reach of law enforcement.

Portland police said the investigation into Khleborod and Barrero's activities is ongoing, with special emphasis being placed on all other cases of fatal overdoses that could be linked to the pair.

An attorney for Barrero spoke at the hearing and said the teen who died had used the "dark web" before and there is not enough evidence to indicate the drugs she had are tied to the Greenville couple.

The case is expected to go before a grand jury.

The case is being investigated by Special Agents with ICE-Homeland Security Investigations, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the Greenville Police Department, and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

FOX Carolina reached out to Khleborod and Barrero's attorneys in regards to new allegations by the Portland Police Bureau.

Attorney Josh Kendrick released the following statement about Barrero:

Right now, all we have heard are allegations against Ms. Barrero. Once her and I have had an opportunity to review any proof against her, we may have more to say. But there are always two sides to every story, so I look forward to seeing what exactly the Portland Police are referring to.

Khleborod's attorney, Benjamin Stepp, responded with this:

Thanks, but I have no comment at this time.

A family friend of Zughbieh-Collins sent a statement to our affiliate station KPTV saying she was "a young woman who had her whole life ahead of her." The statement also said the family is "both astonished by the arrests and the great amount of work from the agencies who arrested the traffickers."

