Boil Water Advisory lifted for portions of Spartanburg Co. after water main damaged

A boil water advisory has been lifted for about 400 SJWD customers in Spartanburg County.

On Wednesday, Startex-Jackson-Wellford-Duncan Water District (SJWD) said customers who reside on East Victor Hill Road in Duncan would be affected by the advisory.

Apparently a water main was struck, causing a disruption in service to the aforementioned customers.

Officials with SJWD said they didn't feel there would be any contamination after the repair and flushing, but since water pressure was affected, they asked for water to be "boiled vigorously for one full minute prior to any form of consumption."

Around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, officials with SJWD said the repair had been made to the water line, the line flushed and samples collected. When results indicate the water is safe to consume, officials said they would repeal the advisory.

On Thursday around 9:25 p.m., SJWD announced that the boil water advisory had been officially repealed. The advisory has been lifted for the following affected locations:

East Victor Hill Rd. from Rogers Bridge Rd. to Berry Shoals Rd.

All Subdivisions included on or off of the above-mentioned section

All of Bearden Dr.

Subdivisions include: Shadow Field Acres, Sapphire Pt., Carlton Creek, and Berry's Pond

MORE NEWS: Legendary Upstate baseball coach honored at pre-playoff ceremony

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.