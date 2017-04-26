Greenville man arrested after deputies say he made threats toward city and law enforcement

Deputies said a Greenville man was arrested after making "disturbing threats" towards Greenville and law enforcement.

Deputies were first tipped off about the threats on Monday.

According to an official report from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Christopher Kyle Davis was behind those threats, which came from social media.

Online, Davis was seen holding a revolver and wearing a military-style vest. In the video, deputies said Davis was in a vehicle, driving to the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center and was heard threatening to, "turn Greenville into Islamabad."

Deputies said investigators were able to identify Davis in the video and were able to apprehend him Wednesday morning at 211 Roper Mountain Road Ext., with a weapon on his person at the time of arrest.

Davis was transported to the Greenville County Detention Center on existing warrants for petit larceny, probation violation and failure to pay child support. Investigators are in contact with various federal agencies and will provide an update regarding additional charges.

