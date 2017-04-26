Coroner: Piedmont man killed in Pelzer crash

The coroner said a Piedmont man was killed when a car overturned multiple times in Pelzer.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday along Reedy Fork Road at Kings Country Lane.

The coroner said a Chrysler ran off the Reedy Fork Road when it rounded a curve and rolled over several times.

Jerry Dale Brock, 61, of Gunter Road was a passenger in the vehicle. Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans said Brock was not waring a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He died at the scene from blunt force trauma to the head.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

