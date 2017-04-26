Police seek 'armed and dangerous' suspect accused of murder of Anderson man

Police are searching for a man they say is responsible for the murder of an Anderson man in March.

On March 25, police responded to the scene of a crash on High Street and Thomas Street in Anderson where gunshots had reportedly been heard. Police said a victim had been shot and then backed his car down the road.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Rickey Montez Grove Jr. of Anderson, was pronounced dead from at least one gunshot wound.

On Wednesday, police announced that 27-year-old Darryl Lamar Lewis Thompson had been identified by investigative sources and the cooperation of Anderson County Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Darryl Lamar Lewis Thompson is asked to contact Anderson County Emergency Services immediately at (864) 260-4444. Anonymous calls can be made to 1-888-CRIME-SC.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

