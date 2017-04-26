Upstate men get jail time for drive-by shooting

An Inman man was sentenced to 2 decades behind bars on Wednesday.

An official report from the office of Solicitor Barry Barnette said 21-year-old Deandre T. Foster pleaded guilty to 2 counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature in connection with a drive-by shooting that injured an Upstate woman.

The shooting happened April 1, 2016 on Valley Falls Road in Spartanburg County.

The victim reportedly told deputies he heard two or three gunshots just moments after leaving his residence nearby. The victim's rear vehicle window was shot out and his girlfriend was grazed by the gunfire during the incident.

Court reports say a nearby deputy heard the gunfire, saw the suspect's vehicle speed away and a chase ensued, during which the deputy reported observing a gun thrown from the driver's side window.

The chase ended at the Victoria Garden apartment complex where court reports say 21-year-old Tysean Edmondson of Spartanburg jumped out of the back seat of the vehicle and fled on foot before being apprehended.

Twenty-one-year-old Douglas D. Jones of Inman, who was driving the vehicle, and front passenger seat rider Deandre T. Foster were both arrested at the vehicle. Jones had a bullet in his pocket and several other bullets were found inside the vehicle as well.

Both Edmonson and Foster admitted to having guns when the incident occurred, during post-arrest interviews, and gunshot residue tests were positive for both men.

Edmondson was sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to 2 counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature on Tuesday.

Multiple charges are still pending against Douglas Jones.

Foster and Edmondson must serve at least 85 percent of their prison sentences before becoming eligible for release.

