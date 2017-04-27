Exit ramp onto Highway 14 from I-85 North reopens after crash

The Exit 56 ramp was shut down early Thursday morning after troopers responded to a tractor trailer crash in Spartanburg County but the ramp reopened shortly before 5 a.m.

The Highway Patrol website reported the crash just after 1 a.m. and reported that there were no injuries.

A Fox Carolina photographer said the tractor trailer and a truck were involved in the crash. As of 2:30 a.m. the tractor trailer was on the side of the interstate and the truck was blocking the exit ramp that takes you to Highway 14 in Greer.

The wreckage was cleared and the ramp was reopened around 4:45 a.m.

