Greer CPW hosts blood drive in honor of fallen police officer

Greer CPW will host a blood drive in memory of fallen Spartanburg policeman Jason Harris on Thursday.

Harris died following an on-duty motorcycle crash on April 13. He served the city of Spartanburg as a police officer for 12 years and leaves behind a wife and three children.

The blood drive will be from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Greer CPW office, located at 301 McCall Street, in Greer.

“Greer CPW already had an internal blood drive scheduled with The Blood Connection prior to Harris' passing and once we found out about the large amount of blood using during his hospital stay, we wanted to do something to help the community,” said Allison Rauch with Greer CPW.

Donors are asked to e-mail Rauch at Alison.Rauch@greercpw.com to setup a time for the blood donation.

