Hazmat crews respond, Greenville Costco evacuated after Freon leak

The Costco in Greenville was evacuated early Thursday morning after an air conditioning unit leaked Freon in the warehouse, according to the Greenville Fire Department.

Will Broscious, a spokesman for the fire department, said firefighters were called and asked the employees working at the time to evacuate until the Freon could clear out. Broscious said Freon can cause breathing difficulty.

Hazmat, Rescue and Engine Company crews responded to the warehouse club on Woodruff Road.

Broscious said the building is airing out and a service company was called in to repair the HVAC unit.

Costco is expected to open for business as normal on Thursday, Broscious said.

