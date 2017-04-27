Greenville man pleads guilty to federal gun charge

A Greenville man has pled guilty to a federal weapons charge, according to United States Attorney Beth Drake.

Drake said Lewis Charles Landreth, 32, pled guilty to felon in possession of a firearm.

During the plea hearing it was revealed that the US Marshals Service Task Force tracked Landreth, who was wanted on numerous offenses in Henderson County, down to a motel in Anderson.

After a search warrant was obtained, Marshals found Landreth and his 6-year-old son in the motel room, along with a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol on the nightstand.

On Dec. 18, 2015, Henderson County deputies alerted the public to be on the lookout for Landreth, who was to be considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies said Landreth faced several felony charges in that county, including breaking and entering and larceny.

Landreth was also suspected of being in a theft and burglary ring that spanned three states.

