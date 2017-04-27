Spring Fling returns to downtown Spartanburg this weekend

Spartanburg’s annual Spring Fling street festival returns to the downtown area April 28 – 30.

The festival will feature live entertainment on four stages, a Family Fun Zone, food, vendors, the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Criterium cycling race, and other special attractions.

Admission is free but pets are not permitted.

The fun starts Friday at 5 p.m. and continues until 10 p.m. The festival resumes from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

ROAD CLOSURES

Road closures will begin Thursday when East Broad Street is closed from Church to Converse at 3 p.m. The closure will remain in place until Sunday night.

The following streets will close after midnight on Friday morning and remain closed until Sunday around midnight:

Church Street - from St. John Street to Kennedy Street

Main Street - from Daniel Morgan Avenue to Converse Street

Broad Street - from Daniel Morgan Avenue to Converse Street

Dunbar Street - from Magnolia Street to Liberty Street

Liberty Street - from Kennedy Parking Garage to Dunbar Street

Converse Street will close from Broad to Dunbar on Friday at 2 pm

FULL LIST OF EVENTS

FESTIVAL MAP

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.