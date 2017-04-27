Two arrested, 1 sought after crash involving stolen vehicle in Marietta

Deputies and troopers on scene of the crash on Pace Bridge Rd. (FOX Carolina/ April 27, 2017)

Greenville County deputies said two people were caught and a third is being sought after running from the scene of a crash involving a stolen car on Thursday.

Sgt. Ryan Flood said deputies were called to the area of Pace Bridge Road and Pumpkintown Highway in Marietta around 8 a.m. to assist troopers who were responding to a wreck.

According to the SC Highway Patrol website, the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

Troopers said they were called to Pace Bridge Road after receiving reports that a vehicle had struck a tree.

When troopers arrived, they found that the license plates on the vehicle came back as a vehicle that had been reported stolen and the people who were in the car were fleeing the scenes.

Flood said meth was also found in the vehicle.

Deputies brought in K-9 crews and were able to locate 17-year-old Chase Edward Zucchi and 25-year-old Christopher Corey Riden. Both were taken into custody.

Flood said Riden was taken down by a K-9 after refusing to comply to deputies' commands.

Zucchi was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest with injury, false information to law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine. In addition, Zucchi has active warrants with Mauldin City Police Department, Clinton Department of Public Safety and Laurens County.

Riden was charged with resisting arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of methamphetamine. Flood said Riden was taken to the hospital, as protocol, following the dog bite.

Flood said a third suspect, 20 year-old Amber Leighann Hartley, was in the vehicle and is being sought. She has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of methamphetamine.

