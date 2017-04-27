Asheville police ask for help locating rape suspect

Asheville police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a rape suspect.

Police said Dominique Marquise Harris, 26, is wanted on charges of second degree forcible rape, second degree kidnapping, and assault on a female.

Police said the rape occurred on May 29 on Avon Avenue.

Harris is six-feet-tall, 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his right arm and right hand reading “DH” and “Carol” respectively.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

MORE NEWS: Woman found shot dead in ditch in Anderson Co.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.