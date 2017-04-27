Police: Suspect in 2016 rape located, arrested - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Suspect in 2016 rape located, arrested

Posted: Updated:
Joseph Beaire (Source: Asheville PD) Joseph Beaire (Source: Asheville PD)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Asheville Police Department said a man wanted after a violent crime in October 2016 was taken into custody.

On Thursday, officers said they are investing a "rape incident" which occurred on Oct. 10, 2016. Warrants were signed for 41-year-old Joseph Avery Beaire, charging him with first-degree forcible sex offense and larceny, police said.

According to the police report, two knives were seized during the investigation, one of which was stolen.

 He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 140 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. Police said he has a left ear piercing and tattoos on his hands, arms, legs and back.

Officers on Thursday asked for the public's help tracking down Beaire. On Friday, police said he had been located and had been arrested.

