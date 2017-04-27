Police: Suspect who led Laurens officers on chase found dead in Georgia

A man who was wanted for several crimes, including leading Lauren police on a chase late Tuesday night and into Wednesday was found dead in Georgia, according to Laurens police.

Police said they began searching for Christopher Frame just before midnight Tuesday.

Major Chrissie Cofield said Frame assaulted a victim and was charged with burglary, pointing and presenting a gun, possession of a weapon, domestic violence high and aggravated, and aggravated assault.

Police located Frame’s vehicle and Cofield said they tried to pull him over, but he refused to stop and a chase began.

“We chased him through the City of Laurens onto I-385,” Cofield said. “The chase continued into Greenville County onto I-85 south bound. Laurens Police Department and Laurens County Sheriffs terminated the pursuit around mile marker 46 drawing near to Anderson County.”

After the chase, additional charges were filed, including driving under suspension and failure to stop for blue lights.

Cofield said they were notified around 10 a.m. Tuesday that agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation had found Frame’s vehicle in Commerce Georgia with Frame dead inside.

“It appeared from their preliminary investigation he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Cofield said.

GBI is still investigating the death.

