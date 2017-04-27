District: Drugs, loaded weapon found in JL Mann student's backpack

The Greenville County School District said a student was arrested and is facing possible expulsion after an incident on Thursday.

Officials said JL Mann High School administration was notified that a student may be in possession of an illegal substance.

Police said a search of his backpack revealed multiple drugs including marijuana and a loaded gun.

No threats were made against the school or any individuals, the district said.

Below is the statement from a district spokesperson:

I can confirm that this morning the administration at JL Mann High was notified by a teacher that a student may have been in possession of an illegal substance. The student was searched. Drugs and a loaded weapon were found in the student’s book bag. Law enforcement was contacted and launched an investigation. The student was taken into custody and will be suspended and recommended for expulsion. The student never made any threats against JL Mann students, staff or the school.

