Warm and sunny with slight PM storm chances

Sunshine, a strong breeze. and a slight chance for afternoon rain and storms will linger from today into the weekend.

Highs reach the low to mid 80s area-wide to end the week, with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

Friday night will drop back into the low to mid-60s.

Saturday looks to be the hottest day with highs in the upper 80s, nearing 90 degrees. GSP’s record is 87° - it is in jeopardy of being broken or at the very least tied. A few storms could pop-up in the sultry heat by mid to late afternoon, and if they do, gusty wind would be likely.

A few showers could pop up Sunday afternoon as well, but most areas should remain dry and partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A cold front pushes in on Monday with widespread rain and storms, along with cooler temperatures in the 70s.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.