Private rooftop pool club opening 7 stories over downtown Greenville

Have you ever wanted to swim seven stories above downtown Greenville? Members of Topside Pool Club can beginning Memorial Day weekend.

High Spirits Hospitality announced the launch of the private rooftop club, which will be located above Falls Park Place on Main Street. The club is set to include full bar service and members-only events.

Applications will begin being accepted on May 1. According to the Topside website, annual rates range from $720 to $1,600. To apply, click here.

Hiring also begins on May 1 for the club, with a job fair to be held at The Old Cigar Warehouse from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“Greenville’s entertainment and hospitality is becoming more upscale,” said Tammy Johnson, CEO of High Spirits Hospitality. “Topside is the next evolution in that cycle.”

