Deputies: Missing Nebo man found dead in Caldwell Co.

McDowell County deputies said the search for a missing Nebo man ended tragically on Friday.

Deputies said 35-year-old Gabriel Seth Kaylor hadn't been seen since leaving his home on Stacy Farm Road around 7:10 a.m. Thursday. Investigators believed he may have been armed.

Investigators said he may have been driving a neon green low-rider Nissan truck.

On Friday night, deputies said Kaylor had been found deceased in Caldwell County. They said he was found in his truck, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

MORE NEWS: Sheriff: Murder suspect captured after woman found slain in Anderson Co. ditch

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.