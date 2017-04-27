Deputies: Missing Nebo man found dead in Caldwell Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Missing Nebo man found dead in Caldwell Co.

Posted: Updated:
Gabriel Kaylor (Source: MCSO) Gabriel Kaylor (Source: MCSO)
NEBO, NC (FOX Carolina) -

McDowell County deputies said the search for a missing Nebo man ended tragically on Friday.

Deputies said 35-year-old Gabriel Seth Kaylor hadn't been seen since leaving his home on Stacy Farm Road around 7:10 a.m. Thursday. Investigators believed he may have been armed.

Investigators said he may have been driving a neon green low-rider Nissan truck.

On Friday night, deputies said Kaylor had been found deceased in Caldwell County. They said he was found in his truck, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

MORE NEWS: Sheriff: Murder suspect captured after woman found slain in Anderson Co. ditch

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.