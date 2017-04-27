Inman woman admits to shooting man 4 times, hiding body

The Solicitor's Office said an Inman woman is facing jail time after pleading guilty to a 2016 murder.

In June, 2016, investigators found the body of 45-year-old Anthony Neil Biggerstaff under a bridge along Jordan Road. His vehicle was partially submerged in Lake Bowen, with blood discovered on the back seat.

Biggerstaff had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators identified 23-year-old Kennan Hines and 22-year-old Brittany Cassandra Foster as suspects after learning they were acquaintances who had lived with the victim.

During a traffic stop of the suspects, investigators said they found methamphetamine and a stolen handgun in their vehicle. The pair was placed under arrest.

While in custody, Foster admitted she was riding in a car with Hines driving and Biggerstaff in the backseat. She turned around and shot him four times with a gun reportedly given to her by Hines.

“It was a brutal and senseless murder,” Solicitor Barry Barnette said. “Brittany Foster told deputies Mr. Biggerstaff moaned after the first shot and she continued shooting until he didn’t make any more noises.”

On Thursday Foster pleaded guilty to murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. She was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Charges against Hines are still pending.

