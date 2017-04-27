Tim Scott to speak at Greenville summit

Sen. Tim Scott will be speaking on Friday for the Men of Color National Summit.

The event is slated for 1:30 p.m. at the TD Convention Center, where Clemson University will be hosting the event.

According to a press release from Scott's office, he is expected to speak on the importance of education and mentorship, which helped shape his own path in overcoming adversity.

Friday, April 28, 2017

WHO: U.S. Tim Scott (R-SC)

WHAT: Speak at Men of Color National Summit

WHEN: 1:30PM

WHERE: TD Convention Center

1 Exposition Drive

Greenville, SC 29607

