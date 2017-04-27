Tim Scott to speak at Greenville summit - FOX Carolina 21

Tim Scott to speak at Greenville summit

Posted: Updated:
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott U.S. Sen. Tim Scott
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Sen. Tim Scott will be speaking on Friday for the Men of Color National Summit.

The event is slated for 1:30 p.m. at the TD Convention Center, where Clemson University will be hosting the event.

According to a press release from Scott's office, he is expected to speak on the importance of education and mentorship, which helped shape his own path in overcoming adversity.

Friday, April 28, 2017
WHO: U.S. Tim Scott (R-SC)
WHAT: Speak at Men of Color National Summit
WHEN: 1:30PM
WHERE: TD Convention Center
1 Exposition Drive
Greenville, SC 29607

MORE NEWS: Private rooftop pool club opening 7 stories over downtown Greenville

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.