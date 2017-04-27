District: 30 students on board when Greenville Co. school bus slides off road

The Greenville County Schools district said no students were injured when a school bus slid off the road on Thursday.

Approximately 30 Blue Ridge middle and high school students were on board when the bus slid off the roadway on Fews Bridge Road.

Troopers said the incident occurred just after 4 p.m. near Paris Road.

