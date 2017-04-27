Henderson Co. deputies searching for teen missing for days - FOX Carolina 21

Henderson Co. deputies searching for teen missing for days

Dylan Camper (Source: HCSO) Dylan Camper (Source: HCSO)
HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a teenager who went missing on Apr. 23.

Investigators said Dylan Michael Camper, 17, was last seen at his residence in Hendersonville.

He is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at 828-697-4911.

