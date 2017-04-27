Asheville police locate missing man - FOX Carolina 21

Asheville police locate missing man

Posted: Updated:
Trusty Roy Jackson (Source: Asheville Police Department) Trusty Roy Jackson (Source: Asheville Police Department)
Troy Rusty Jackson (Source: Asheville Police Department) Troy Rusty Jackson (Source: Asheville Police Department)
Troy Jackson's tattoos (Source: Asheville Police Department) Troy Jackson's tattoos (Source: Asheville Police Department)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Asheville police said Friday that a missing man had been found safe.

Troy Rusty Jackson, 27, was last known to have resided at the Pisgah View Apartments in West Asheville. He reportedly suffers from some sort of cognitive impairment.

He's described at 6 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last known to have gauges in his ears and tattoos on his arms.

MORE NEWSSheriff: Murder suspect captured after woman found slain in Anderson Co. ditch

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.