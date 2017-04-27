Asheville police locate missing man

Asheville police said Friday that a missing man had been found safe.

Troy Rusty Jackson, 27, was last known to have resided at the Pisgah View Apartments in West Asheville. He reportedly suffers from some sort of cognitive impairment.

He's described at 6 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last known to have gauges in his ears and tattoos on his arms.

MORE NEWS: Sheriff: Murder suspect captured after woman found slain in Anderson Co. ditch

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.