Greenville police need your help to locate missing man

Posted: Updated:
Franklin Christopher Dibona "Frankie" (Source: Greenville Police Department) Franklin Christopher Dibona "Frankie" (Source: Greenville Police Department)

Greenville police are on the lookout for a man missing out of the area.

According to police, Franklin Christopher Dibona "Frankie" was last seen near Regal Inn on Wade Hampton Blvd on April 18. They say he hasn't been heard from since mid-February.

Police said Dibona is known to wear helmets and collects them.

A missing persons report has been filed at the Greenville Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding Franklin Dibona's whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement.

