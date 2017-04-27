Neighbors react to raid, international drug investigation

Ana Barrero and Theodore Khleborod are facing federal drug charges after a raid in the Upstate revealed links to an international drug investigation.

The pair is accused of distributing the drug U47700, which is Fentanyl, and also known on the street as "Pink."

Several hours before their federal court hearing Thursday morning, firefighters, police and federal investigators raided the South Ridge Apartment Complex in Greenville and a house at the Hammett Grove neighborhood in Greer.

Andy Overgaard lives at the South Ridge Apartments in Greenville. He said it's typically a quiet area.

"To see Homeland Security and to see ICE, that was a pretty big deal," explained Overgaard.

"There were about 10 or 12 vehicles with SWAT team," Martha Goodlett said.

She watched from her home as investigators raided her neighbor's house.

"Frankly, when I saw that it was Homeland Security, I wondered if it was bomb-making going on there," she said.

The bombshell of information that has dropped is centered around an international drug investigation, however.

"There must have been 30 vehicles and 50 or so officers out there," Goodlett recalled.

Investigators say back in February they found the drug Pink inside an apartment of an 18-year-old girl found dead in Portland, OR. Investigators say the same drug led them to the apartment complex in Greenville and the house in Greer, which they say is also connected to Khleborod and Barrero.

"Makes me wonder what's going to happen to that house in the future," said Goodlett. "Is the house somehow tainted now?"

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are working the case as an international drug investigation.

"It just makes me thankful that we have a Homeland Security that will keep us safe," Goodlett said.

Investigators say they found 85 packages - 9 kilograms of the drug Pink, which they believe Khleborod tried to sell.

"Yeah its about 8 times stronger than heroin," responded Overgaard when asked if he knew how dangerous Pink was to people.

They say they also found $30,000.

"The HAZMAT truck arrived and it was a big white box-van," Goodlett said.

Now, Khleborod and Barrero could face more charges related to the 18-year-old's death.

