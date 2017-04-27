Oconee Co. man arrested, charged in connection with burglary

A Mountain Rest man was arrested and is now facing multiple charges, said deputies.

Oconee County deputies said 37-year-old James Ernest Bynum III of Village Creek Road was booked into the detention center on Wednesday around 3:37 p.m. He was charged with first degree burglary, malicious injury to real property and utilities theft.

Deputies said Bynum remains at the Oconee County Detention Center at this time on a combined $28,212.50 bond.

On the evening of April 21, deputies said they responded to an address on Village Creed Road in reference to a reported burglary of a residence. At the scene, a deputy found evidence that someone had broken into the residence and been inside.

During the investigation following the incident, deputies determined that Bynum III had broken into the residence. Based on gathered evidence, investigators were able to obtain arrest warrants against Bynum III in connection to the incident.

