Deputies make DUI arrest at Greenville Co. pool after reports of attempted kidnapping

What deputies initially thought was an attempted kidnapping turned into a DUI arrest in Greenville County on Thursday.

According to dispatch, deputies rushed to the scene after a woman reported that a man tried to abduct her child at the neighborhood pool.

The incident happened at a subdivision pool located at 100 Tickfaw Court, near Anderson Ridge Road and Sabin Court.

Dispatchers said the suspect was still on scene when deputies arrived. Deputies later told FOX, however, that there was no possible abduction on Thursday.

Instead, deputies said they made a DUI arrest.

The suspect had reportedly went to the wrong home thinking it was his, according to deputies.

