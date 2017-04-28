One dead, 4 hurt in Newberry Co. I-26 crash - FOX Carolina 21

One dead, 4 hurt in Newberry Co. I-26 crash

NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers said one person is dead and four people were hurt, including two toddlers, after a four-vehicle crash on I-26 in Newberry County on Thursday.

The crash occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. at mile marker 71.

Troopers said a Honda Accord heading westbound veered left into the median for unknown reasons and then crossed onto the eastbound side of the interstate, where it was hit by a Nissan SUV and a Lexus SUV. Troopers said a fourth vehicle, a Toyota SUV, was struck by debris from the other vehicles involved.

Four people were inside the Honda, including a one-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy. The toddlers were airlifted to Columbia-area hospitals. The driver and the front passenger were also taken to the hospital by EMS. The front right passenger died at the hospital.

The driver of the Nissan SUV, a 31-year-old woman from Toccoa, GA, was also hurt and taken to the hospital by EMS.

The crash remains under investigation.

The decedent’s name has not yet been released.

