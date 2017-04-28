Police Dept.: Laurens officer did not follow policy when sheriff was pulled over for speeding

The Laurens Police Department said an officer did not follow policy during a traffic stop involving the Laurens County sheriff.

According to a news release, the traffic stop happened around 8:30 p.m. on West Main Street on April 20.

The news release states the officer pulled over a vehicle being driven by Sheriff Don Reynolds. The vehicle was stopped for going 50 in a 30 mph zone. The officer gave the sheriff a verbal warning and allowed him to leave.

Laurens police said the officer did not follow the proper policies and procedures while conducting that traffic stop.

Major Chrissy Cofield said the department’s policy is to record all traffic stops with body cameras and in-car cameras. In addition, officers are mandated to conclude every traffic stop with wither a written warning, citation, or arrest.

“In this case neither was done,” Cofield stated in the news release.

Cofield said the officer’s actions are being handled internally as a personnel matter.

