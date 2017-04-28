Street near downtown Greenville to close for 2 months during sewer construction

A section of a street near downtown Greenville will be closed for three months starting Friday while construction crews install a new sewer main, city officials said.

The closure will be on Spartanburg Street between Ashmore Street and Mt. Zion Avenue.

Officials said the street will be closed from Friday, April 28 to approximately July 28.

