Street near downtown Greenville to close for 2 months during sew - FOX Carolina 21

Street near downtown Greenville to close for 2 months during sewer construction

Posted: Updated:
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A section of a street near downtown Greenville will be closed for three months starting Friday while construction crews install a new sewer main, city officials said.

The closure will be on Spartanburg Street between Ashmore Street and Mt. Zion Avenue.

Officials said the street will be closed from Friday, April 28 to approximately July 28.

MORE NEWS: Two arrested, 1 sought after crash involving stolen vehicle in Marietta

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.