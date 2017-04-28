Event for veterans in need held in memory of soldier killed in SC

Upstate veterans in need, veterans facing homelessness, and their families can get information about resources to improve their quality of life Friday at the SFC Charles A. Judge, Jr. Memorial Stand Down in Spartanburg.

Organizers said the Memorial Stand Down will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Piedmont Interstate Fairgrounds.

“The event connects veterans with targeted resources, information and service agencies to improve their quality of life, and assist veterans reintegrating into the community,” Lajuana Denesha, a spokesperson for the event, stated in a news release. “It is also an opportunity to show appreciation and gratitude for their military service.”

Denesha said the event is in memory of SFC Charles A. Judge, a Landrum native who was killed while defending a woman in 2016.

Judge and fellow soldier Jonathan Prins were shot and killed when deputies said they intervened when a man was chasing and beating a woman outside a Lake Murray bar.

Judge and Prins were stationed at Fort Jackson in Columbia, SC, at the time.

“He sacrificed his life to fulfill his ultimate duty to serve and protect,” Denesha said of Judge.

Get more information at www.charlesjudgestanddown.com, or call toll free 1-844-978-2633.

PREVIOUSLY: Bond denied for man accused of killing two men at Lake Murray bar

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.