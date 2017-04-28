Job fair Friday for people with criminal records

The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services said more than 30 Upstate employers will participate in a job fair on Friday to help people with criminal records find work.

The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CC Woodson Recreation Center, located at 210 Bomar Avenue in Spartanburg.

Workshops on obtaining a pardon and the expungement of criminal records will be held at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

The SCDPPPS said employers in construction, manufacturing, food services and others will be present to take resumes and talk about job opportunities.

Job seekers are asked to come dressed for an interview.

