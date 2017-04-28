Job fair Friday for people with criminal records

Troopers said one person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Anderson County Saturday night.More >
Oconee Fire Department Chief Charlie King said one person has died after a scuba diving accident near the Highway 130 Bridge on Lake Keowee.More >
The Seneca Police and Fire Department responded to a wreck with injuries early Sunday morning.More >
Police have identified the man accused of fatally shooting a 20-year veteran officer who arrived at the scene to help him out of an overturned car.More >
Spartanburg police said a 20-year-old woman was arrested Friday after investigators determined she falsely reported that someone had shot at her car.More >
Buncombe County Sheriff Van Duncan said Saturday that charges had been filed against three people accused of harboring and possibly helping Phillip Stroupe when he was on the run.More >
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office asked people to avoid unnecessary travel to the South Mills River area on Saturday as search efforts continued for a man who deputies believe was kidnapped by the suspect in a six-day-long manhunt.More >
Dispatchers said a shooting occurred in Greenville Saturday night.More >
Amazon is looking for 50,000 people, with unemployment at a 16-year low and wages barely moving'.More >
Deputies have located a man reported reported missing since July 24.More >
Al Phillips, Director of Missions for the Greenville Baptist Association, said 115 churches would participate in group prayers at schools, law enforcement centers, and communities on July 29, 2017.More >
This crash happened in the media near mile marker 9 and backed up traffic for miles in both directions.More >
Greenville Kennel Club hosts dog shows. (7/27/17)More >
The search is ongoing for Thomas Bryson, who deputies believe was kidnapped by Phillip Stroupe during a manhunt.More >
Annual Folkmoot Festival in the Upstate. (7/26/17)More >
