TTI breaks ground on Outdoor Test Lab in Anderson County, to add 18 jobs

Leaders announce new TTI facility. (Dec. 15, 2016/FOX Carolina) Leaders announce new TTI facility. (Dec. 15, 2016/FOX Carolina)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Techtronic Industries will officially break ground on the TTI Outdoor Test Lab in Anderson County on Friday.

The new Outdoor Test Lab represents the first phase of the $75 million investment and expansion announced in December.

TTI said 18 full time jobs will be added to staff the $5 million Outdoor Test Lab.

"It is exciting and delightful to see TTI continue to grow its industry in Anderson County. We are only at the start of a very long journey that will enhance lives for years to come," Tom Allen, Anderson County Councilman, District 4, stated in a news release.

TTI said the Outdoor Test Lab provides space for development, quality and endurance testing of the outdoor products produced in Anderson County.

The company announced in December 2016 plans for a $75 million expansion that includes 250 new jobs in total and a new 300,000-square-foot Innovation Center.

