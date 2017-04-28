Firefighters: Driver suffers medical emergency, drives pickup into Upstate lake

Firefighters were called to Camp Croft State Park Friday morning after a vehicle sank in the lake, according to the Croft Fire Department.

Firefighters said the call came in around 7:30 a.m. that a vehicle had rolled into the water near the boat ramp.

The driver of a pickup was towing a boat when firefighters said he had a medical emergency and accidentally drove straight into the water.

The truck became submerged but the driver was able to get out the window.

Other boaters at the lake helped pull him out of the water.

Firefighters said the man was okay and no one else was injured.

