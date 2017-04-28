Deshaun Watson: sharp dressed man ... literally!

Clemson's Deshaun Watson arrives for the first round of the 2017 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The internet has been buzzing about former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson’s fashion at the NFL Draft Thursday night.

Both Watson and teammate Mike Williams were selected in the first round.

Watson was dressed in a sleek, blue Michael Strahan suit from JC Penney, but his shoes—they looked sharp, literally.

The CFP National Champion quarterback was rocking Christian Louboutin Dandy Pik Pik Flat Smoking Slippers, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell. The cost of the slippers—$1,995.

Twitter users had some fun with Watson’s footwear choice.

Sports Illustrated tweeted “Definitely don't step on Deshaun Watson's shoes.”

Definitely don't step on Deshaun Watson's shoes pic.twitter.com/MzitoItJIq — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 27, 2017

Watson was drafted by the Houston Texans.

