Police: Suspect charged after man shot at Spartanburg apartment complex

Ladraycus Davis (Source: SCSO)
Police investigating at the apartment complex (FOX Carolina/ April 28, 2017)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg police said a man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting at an apartment complex on Friday.

The shooting occurred at Norris Ridge Apartments around  9 a.m.

Police said a 34-year-old man was shot in the upper torso area near building 210.

Police said warrants were signed Friday afternoon charging Ladraycus Davis in the case. Davis was later located and arrested in Anderson. He was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center Friday evening on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

