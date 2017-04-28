Asheville police locate woman missing since April 23 - FOX Carolina 21

Asheville police locate woman missing since April 23


Sheila Lynn Seim (Courtesy: APD) Sheila Lynn Seim (Courtesy: APD)
ASHEVILLE, NC

The Asheville Police Department located a missing 54-year-old woman.

Police said Sheila Lynn Seim was last seen on April 23 at her home on Shady Oak Drive.

On Friday officers said Seim had been located and was safe.

