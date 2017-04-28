Store fixture manufacturer expanding Greenville plant, adding nearly 100 new jobs

A company that designs and manufactures merchandise displays and fixtures for supermarkets has announced plans to expand its Greenville plant and add nearly 100 new jobs.

JSI Store Fixtures Inc. will invest $2.1 million to expand its plant on White Horse Road and create 97 new jobs, according to a news release from the SC Department of Commerce.

JSI, which is headquartered in Milo, Maine, creates and produce bins and risers, bakery fixtures, floral fixtures and more.

JSI said it is consolidating its Suwanne, GA operations and adding a new 78,000-square-foot facility in Greenville which will allow the company to expand beyond grocery stores and create fixtures for convenience stores and other businesses.

"The consolidation of our Suwanee, Ga. and Greenville, S.C. facilities supports our long-term strategy of continued growth and success in the southeastern United States,” President of JSI Store Fixtures Ken Bush stated in the news release. “The new state-of-the-art Greenville facility, which includes significant investment in facilities, equipment and personnel, is centrally located to many of our key customers confirming our commitment to continue providing high-quality merchandising fixtures and services with industry-leading responsiveness and lower landed costs."

Officials said hiring for the new positions is already underway, and interested applicants should contact SCopportunities@jsistorefixtures.com.

MORE NEWS: TTI breaks ground on Outdoor Test Lab in Anderson County, to add 18 jobs

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.