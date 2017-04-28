Solicitor: Guards involved in patient's death at hospital will not face charges

Tenth Circuit Solicitor David Wagner stated Friday that no criminal charges would be filed against the hospital security guards involved in a man’s death at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Donald Keith Smith died on March 6 after officials said he assaulted a security guard in the emergency room and stopped breathing while multiple guards worked to restrain him.

Coroner Parks Evans determined Smith’s cause of death was traumatic asphyxiation and the death was ruled a homicide.

Below is the full statement from Wagner:

My Office was recently asked by the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins to review the State Law Enforcement Division investigation of the death of Donald Keith Smith to evaluate whether criminal charges are warranted. Mr. Smith was being treated at the Greenville Memorial Hospital Emergency Department on March 6th of this year when he died following an encounter with hospital security. The entire incident was captured on the hospital video system. I have reviewed this footage along with the rest of the SLED file, including eyewitness statements and the Coroner’s Report. After considering all of the information provided to me, I have determined there is insufficient evidence to support any criminal charges in this matter. The video depicts Mr. Smith speaking with a security officer before inexplicably punching the officer twice in the face, resulting in injuries to that officer. Additional security officers, as well as the first security officer attempted to restrain Mr. Smith as he continued to fight against them. This was witnessed by numerous medical professionals and hospital staff. Security officers and hospital staff attempted for several minutes to restrain Mr. Smith and secure him on a rolling bed. Eventually, they were able to place Mr. Smith on the rolling bed, and at that time they realized that Mr. Smith had stopped breathing. Efforts were immediately initiated to revive Mr. Smith, but Mr. Smith was unable to be revived and was pronounced deceased at 10:28 a.m. The autopsy performed by Dr. Mike Ward determined the cause of death to be traumatic asphyxia with contributing factors being hypertensive heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary vascular disease. The evidence I reviewed very clearly shows that the individuals involved were restraining Mr. Smith in an attempt to prevent him from committing additional violent acts, as he was posing a threat to the safety of hospital personnel and potentially other patients as well. I spoke with members of the Smith family yesterday and notified them of my decision. With this decision I have closed my review of the matter and returned the case file to SLED.

American Services, Inc. said the guard involved were reassigned after the hospital incident. The company did not wish to comment on the solicitor's findings.

