NC woman convicted of forcing 12-year-old into prostitution

A Winston-Salem woman has been convicted of forcing a 12-year-old girl into prostitution over a 2-year period.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports a Forsyth County jury found 39-year-old Flora Riano Gonzalez guilty of sexual servitude, child abuse involving prostitution and felony child abuse involving sex acts on Thursday.

She was found not guilty of human trafficking.

During the trial, prosecutor Kia Chavious said Gonzalez drove the girl to have sex with men and brought the girl to a man who raped her and made arrangements for her to have sex with men for money. The girl became pregnant and contracted a sexually transmitted disease.

Gonzalez's attorney, Lisa Costner, said Gonzalez was uninvolved in prostituting the girl and questioned the victim's credibility.

Gonzalez will be sentenced Friday.

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com

