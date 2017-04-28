Oconee Co. roads closed after diesel tanker overturns

Oconee County Emergency Management said the intersection of Miller Farm and Seed Farm roads in Westminster were closed Friday morning after a diesel tanker overturned.

Officials said there was no danger to the public. The roads were closed off to through traffic and were expected to remain closed until the afternoon hours.

Oconee County Emergency Management said they would post ab update on their Facebook page when the roads reopened.

