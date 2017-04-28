Deputies: 3 arrested in 2 SWAT operations in Laurens Co.

Deputies in Laurens County said the sheriff’s offices’ SWAT team made three drug arrests Thursday after serving two warrants.

The first warrant was served at an address on Chapman Road in Fountain Inn.

Deputies seized guns, Xanax, suboxone, marijuana, and a substance believed to be heroin. Deputies said Jared Morse and Barbara Splawn were arrested.

A few hours later, the SWAT team executed another search warrant at a home on Pickens Street in Joanna.

Deputies said they arrested Joshua Woodard and seized marijuana, various controlled substances, and a large sum of cash.

“I am very proud of the work the deputies at the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office continue to do. Our message is clear: the aggressive drug enforcement in this county will continue,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said after the operations.

