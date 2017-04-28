SUV crashes into Simpsonville church - FOX Carolina 21

SUV crashes into Simpsonville church

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

First responders worked to pull an SUV out of a Simpsonville church after a crash on Friday afternoon.

Dispatch said the collision was reported at a Presbyterian church in the 200 block of Harrison Bridge Road. Witnesses shared photos of what appeared to be an SUV which had crashed into the side of the building.

The incident occurred at The Bridge ARP.

Firefighters were on scene working to remove the vehicle and repair the building.

Officials have not yet released details on injuries in the crash.

