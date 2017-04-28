Pier is glowing green in Anderson Co. to attract fish, anglers

You're not just seeings things: officials confirmed the closest lake access to the city of Anderson is glowing green.

Parks Manager Matt Schell said the count has placed sixteen 4-foot-long LED Hydro Glow lights around the fishing pier at the cove on Brown Road. The lights are designed to attract fish and boost microorganism which serve as food for Shad and Herring.

The lights also offer visibility for angers and visitors when the sun sets.

"It is exciting to see the things that Anderson County is doing to support recreational fishing and provide the public with good access to the waterways of the State," said Chief of Freshwater Fisheries Ross Self. "With the addition of the Hydro-glow lights to the Brown Road Fishing Pier, Anderson County has created a premiere bank fishing destination for the public."

